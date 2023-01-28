Thank you again for all of your very sweet comments about Féline. Before we talk tanks—we’ll get there, Spin!—here’s the news. There’s good and bad.

All of the good news is about Féline. She’s home, and she’s doing better than I dared to hope.

I’d braced myself to be shocked on seeing her, and perhaps horrified, but I felt nothing of the sort. When the vet brought her out, wide-eyed and bewildered in her cone, my first reaction was astonishment: They were giving me back half as much cat as I’d brought them—how could she still be alive? The second was overwhelming, protective tenderness. I’d never seen something so fragile and helpless in my life.

They had to shave the right side of her body, and I just hadn’t realized that underneath all of that fur, there’s nothing to her. If I put my hands around the widest part of her torso, my thumb and first finger touch.

They didn’t just amputate her lower leg. They had to take off her whole haunch, so only her torso is left. Imagine pulling a dr…