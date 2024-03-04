Introducing the Cosmoberjoxlicast

The title is just for now. Until we think of a better one.

Give it a try. It’s only twenty minutes. It’s an experiment. We’re thinking that if you like this—or if you can imagine liking it, if we make it better in some (achievable and realistic) way—we’ll do it daily.

We figured we could both spare about twenty minutes every day to talk about the global news stories that stand out most to us. So today, we talked about Germany’s OpSec Screwup of the Century and Haiti’s descent into even more total anarchy.

If you like it, let us know. If you don’t like it, let it grow on you a bit before deciding you’ll never listen to it again. We’ll almost certainly get better at it with practice.

Read about it: