Happy Thanksgiving to one and all!

Because it is the firm view of the Cosmopolitan Globalists that Thanksgiving dinner is the ideal moment for a lively debate with your relatives about the war in the Middle East, we’ve prepared a special Israel-Gaza War Thanksgiving Edition for you and your family to enjoy together.

We understand, however, that this topic may not be age-appropriate or suitable for every family. Some of you may fear such a conversation would end with Uncle Kurtz strangling Cousin Karen with her keffiyeh as he cries, “Exterminate all the brutes!” So for those among you with more delicate family relationships, I propose a delightful holiday game, instead. I play this with my family all the time. So far it’s never caused anyone to relapse or storm back to Oberlin in a huff.

Here’s how you play. You sit around the table, and one by one, you name a cheese. Say, for example, Brie. Or mozzarella. It must be a new cheese each time: no repeats. You have two seconds to name a ch…