You’ve probably heard that it’s hot in Europe.

You have not been misled.

France is experiencing the third most intense heat wave on record since 1947. At least Judith was finally able to get on a flight back to the Holy Land, which Google tells me is now a balmy 83 degrees with a low chance of ballistic missiles. I continue to languish in my top-floor garret in Paris, which, I may have mentioned, like most buildings in Paris, has a zinc roof.

It’s very picturesque. Zinc roofs were the ne plus ultra in the chilly 19th century, because zinc is cheap, light, non-toxic, inflammable, resistant to corrosion, and it lasts forever. But it has one unfortunate property: high thermal conductivity. There’s no insulation between me and that roof, which reached about 194 degrees to the touch today. The heat wave is supposed to continue all week, too, with no relief at night. (“Bear up. No whinging,” said my father when I called to check up on him.)