One of our subscribers was curious to know, and so was I. So here goes:

I’d be very curious to hear why those who aren’t US citizens would vote as they indicate above. Would you let me know in the comments?

I’m also curious to know whether there’s anything I could say that would change your mind. (Let’s assume common sense here: I’m sure you’d change your mind if I proved to you that Kamala Harris is a shape-shifting alien who will harvest our organs and sell them on the intergalactic black market. But let’s rule out scenarios like that.)

If you answered “somewhat” or “very” likely, what kind of information or argument would change your mind?

If you answered “not a chance,” but you think someone else could change your mind, what kind of information or argument would be involved?

If you answered “not a chance,” and you believe no one could change your mind, why is this?