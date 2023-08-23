How to Join Tonight's Debate
(No, not the GOP freak show. The interesting one.)
Remember, tonight at 1800, that is, 6:00 p.m. New York time, in the Cosmopolitan Globalist Chat Room, we will debate the following proposition:
RESOLVED: TO LIMIT OUR EXPOSURE TO A HOSTILE ADVERSARY, THE WEST’S TRADE WITH CHINA MUST BE SHARPLY CURTAILED.
FOR: Claire.
AGAINST: Jay Burkett of the Neoliberal Standard.
After delivering our opening statements, we’ll debate for about twenty minutes (or longer, if people are still interested). Then we’ll open the floor to everyone who wants to support or defend the proposition. But we’ll do this in a systematic way, so that everyone who wishes may speak and be challenged in turn.
We warmly invite all of our subscribers to join. But please be punctual, because after e…