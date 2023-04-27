I earnestly meant to mail this out last night, but by the time I finished it I knew I didn’t have any concentration left to proofread properly. I figured I’d get some sleep and do it in the morning. (Glad I did. It was full of typos.) But then I realized this morning that it was a day out of date, and required updating … and somehow it’s already dinner time here in Paris.

Much has happened since the last issue of Global Eyes, but if you read the US media, you could be forgiven for thinking that the only story in the world is Tucker Carlson being canned. That’s a significant (and gratifying) story, but how many times do we need to hear about it to get the point?

The reason it’s all-Tucker, all-day, if you’re wondering, is because readers are guaranteed to click stories about him. It’s made-in-a-lab culture-war chum. But if you’re already as bored of the end-of-Tucker stories as I am, there’s a simple way to make it end.

Then you can read the Cosmopolitan Globalist, instead. ⬇️