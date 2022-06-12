A Twitter account tracking Israeli military activity in Syria claimed the strikes targeted sites in the suburb of al-Kiswah, south of Damascus, and near the Damascus International Airport, southeast of the city. The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported similar information.

🇸🇾✈︎🧳💣 The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights published images of the airport. “Photo from inside Damascus international airport captures damage to the old arrival halls due to the recent Israeli attacks. These halls have been used for welcoming senior commanders of IRGC and Lebanese Hezbollah secretly and temporarily storing Iranian weapons.”