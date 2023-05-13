A Russian-made T-80 tank on display in Kyiv. Artem_Apukhtin via Pixabay

Summary A: Ukrainian forces have been making significant military progress south of Bakhmut, with shaping operations underway in preparation for a major offensive. Despite the uncertainties of war, the US and Britain have affirmed their sustained support for Ukraine, irrespective of the 2024 US election outcomes. Tensions are evident within Russian ranks, with the founder of the Wagner Group, Evgeny Prigozhin, criticizing troops for abandoning their positions. Meanwhile, the US has expedited its military support, sending tanks to Germany for Ukrainian training. Ukrainian air defenses have significantly improved, deterring Russian aircraft and shaping the war’s course. However, staffing issues loom at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Russia plans to relocate Ukrainian staff. China is sending a high-ranking envoy to Ukraine, Russia, and other European nations, while Britain has supplied Ukraine with long-range crui…