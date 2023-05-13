Why, you may be wondering, do I have so many newsletters from the Cosmopolitan Globalist in my In Box today?

Let me explain.

But first, an invitation: Would you like to join me in a discussion of the Turkish election—which is tomorrow—on Substack chat at 6:00 pm Paris time today? That’s noon EST. This is the most significant election of the year, not just for Turkey, but the world. I don’t just say this because of my personal connection to Turkey. If you’d like to know why I say so and what to watch tomorrow, come join me on Substack chat this afternoon. Let me know in the comments if you plan to come so that I have a sense of how many people to expect.

Now, to the emails you’re about to receive.

When ChatGPT came out, I immediately thought it could help me write Global Eyes and was very excited about it. But it wasn’t as useful as I hoped…