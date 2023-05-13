Note: I’ll be sending remarks on the Turkish elections separately.

The Shaykh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Sharon Ang via Pixabay .

Summary A: The newsletter provides an overview of recent events and developments in the Middle East. It starts with the US increasing its military presence in the region after Iran seized tankers. The US 5th Fleet announced an increase in ships and aircraft patrolling the Strait of Hormuz. The newsletter also covers the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, with rocket attacks and airstrikes taking place. There have been casualties on both sides, including the death of an Israeli woman and numerous civilians in Gaza. The newsletter highlights the diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire and the involvement of the US in urging Israel to end its operation. It also discusses the role of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and its relationship with Hamas. The international community's response to the conflict, including calls for a ceasefire and concerns about…