Claire—I write to you from the arctic chill of my bedroom, now graced with an unbelievably noisy air conditioner and two massive fans suitable for conversion to wind turbines. To my surprise, they work. I’m overjoyed to report that my bedroom is now chilled to the temperature of icy lemon sorbet.

I was sure at least one of these contraptions would arrive missing a critical part or with utterly inscrutable instructions that defied my ability to follow them. But no—alles in Ordnung! Though I didn’t realize the AC would sound like a 747 taking off. But that’s okay. For that price, something had to be wrong with it, and I’m just glad it wasn’t its ability to make the air colder.

Oddly, my cats insist upon remaining in the other room, the one I thought too hot for mammalian survival. They took one glance at the AC and fled, clearly persuaded th…