👀🌐Global Eyes 🗺
🧭 A quick journey around the world, from Latin American inflation statistics to the Sodomite power of the collective West.
Claire—On account of my having promised to explain Realism and Liberalism in International Relations theory, today’s Global Eyes is exceptionally comprehensive. I decided that carefully reading every news organ cited here was more urgent than actually writing what I meant to write. But that’s okay. There’s lots of interesting and important news here, and the IR theory will be even better tomorrow, once you’ve worked up an appetite for it—Claire.
🇺🇦 War in Ukraine
From the Institute for the Study of War:
The Ukrainian counteroffensive in northern Kharkiv took further ground and may be within 10 kilometers of the Russian border.
Belarusian authorities are escalating rhetoric accusing NATO and the US of threatening Belarusian borders, but Belarus remains unlikely to join the war.
Russian operations around Izyum remain stalled.
DNR and Russian forces are advancing efforts to consolidate their control of the ruins of Mariupol, including reportedly attempting to reopen steel plants to produce …