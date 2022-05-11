Claire—On account of my having promised to explain Realism and Liberalism in International Relations theory, today’s Global Eyes is exceptionally comprehensive. I decided that carefully reading every news organ cited here was more urgent than actually writing what I meant to write. But that’s okay. There’s lots of interesting and important news here, and the IR theory will be even better tomorrow, once you’ve worked up an appetite for it—Claire.

🇺🇦 War in Ukraine

From the Institute for the Study of War: