Claire—here’s Arun’s primer on the French legislative elections, which might be useful to you if you’ve been following along with mine but want the story in a compact version. I’ve edited this to make it even more compact, but if you’d like to read the full-length version, you can find it on Arun with a View.

It’s my contention that none of this could make sense unless you know who these people are (hence my extended guide). But you’ve been reading my extended guide, so this should all make sense.