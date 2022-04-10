Photo by the Kremlin.

France’s two-stage presidential election begins today, and it is more than passing strange that no matter the outcome, Vladimir Putin will win. As expected, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is leading the polls, at slightly more than 26 percent. It seems all but inevitable that he will find himself competing in the second round against Marine Le Pen, who is polling just above 22 percent. He drubbed her in the 2017 election and will probably do it twice.

But accidents do happen.

Consider the candidates nipping at their ankles. Support for the far-left showboat Jean-Luc Mélenchon has risen to 17.5 percent, but flash-in-the-pan Eric Zemmour—the candidate so far to the right he makes Le Pen look pink—has sunk to 9 percent. Pulling up the rear, with 8.5 percent, is the forgettable Valérie Pécresse, the first woman to lead France’s traditional center-right party, Les Républicains, and with numbers like those, probably the last. At least she is polling ahead of Anne Hid…