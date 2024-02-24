Today marks two years since Russia’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Even if Mike Johnson relents and allows the House to vote, the damage done to the United States isn’t recoverable. The whole world now knows, beyond all reasonable doubt, that the United States has gone so bug-crazy that you can’t even count on us to act out of an animal sense of self-preservation, still less “enlightened self-interest” or upholding our word or acting on our principles.

No rational country could predicate its national defense on an alliance with this kind of United States. And no rational country will.

We’ll watch the consequences of this realization play out over the coming decade, whether slowly and agonizingly or all at once, and we will learn again, the hard way, why Americans once painstakingly constructed the world order in which we’ve so long been snugly nested—one so innocent of war that Americans now sincerely argue, bless their hearts, that being “invaded” by low-cost landscaper…