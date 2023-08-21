FIRST ANNOUNCEMENT

On Wednesday August 23, at 1800 EST, the Cosmopolitan Globalist Chat Room will open for a debate:

RESOLVED: TO LIMIT OUR EXPOSURE TO A HOSTILE ADVERSARY, THE WEST’S TRADE WITH CHINA MUST BE SHARPLY CURTAILED.

I’ll be defending the proposition (because someone has to). Jay Burkett of the Neoliberal Standard, whose idea this was, will oppose it.

After the initial (brief) opening statements, we warmly invite all of our subscribers to join and contribute to the debate. The winner gets to determine the West’s trade policy with China.