If you don’t earn your living on Substack, you may have missed the drama of Easter weekend. I’ve begun writing about it several times, but I threw out the drafts because I was too angry. What I wrote wasn’t inaccurate, but my tone so lacked composure that were Musk to suffer a misfortune, I feared, the police would come looking for me.

If you missed it, a recap. Last Thursday, Musk decided to ban links from Substack by marking them as “unsafe.” If you clicked on a link to anything we’ve published here over the past three years, Twitter showed you a warning that “the link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe.”

The links were perfectly safe. Elon was punishing Substack, according to the rumor, because Substack had debuted a product called Notes for Beta testing, which Elon viewed as a prospective rival to Twitter.

This, at least, is what has been widely reported, but I don’t find it credible. Notes is no more a thre…