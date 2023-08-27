The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Martin Black's avatar
Martin Black
Aug 27, 2023

Do podcasts! How about a regular podcast chat with you and Vlad Davidzon, that would be fun!

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1 reply by Claire Berlinski
Neil Hansen's avatar
Neil Hansen
Aug 27, 2023

I was told there would be no math.

Seriously, your product is well worth the price you currently charge and seems consistent with the cost of other newsletters. Occasional sales may be an effective way to build readers and allow them the opportunity to appreciate the value of your work and continue to subscribe at the regular price.

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