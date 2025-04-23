Ladies and Gentlemen,

There are fourteen—yes, fourteen—unsent newsletters sitting in my draft folder. They treat, seriatim:

The global effects of Trump’s trade policy;

The dizzying speed with which China is filling the void the US is leaving;

Interpreting El Salvador’s crime statistics;

The historical significance of the writ of habeas corpus;

Mark Bloch and the curious case of Lisa Murkowski;

The unending shame of our betrayal of our Afghan allies;

Do political protests work? Under what circumstances?

An analysis of the prospects for Trump’s impeachment;

Will Trump preside over Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons?

Middle East 201: More reports from the class, with a modern Turkey reading list;

Project Russia, Sergei Cristo, and our betrayal of Ukraine;

Russia’s activities in Africa and why they matter, with Philip Obaji Jr;

Will the US leave the IMF and the World Bank, and what would happen if we did?