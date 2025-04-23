Choose your Own Adventure
I've written myself into a tangle. Help me out.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
There are fourteen—yes, fourteen—unsent newsletters sitting in my draft folder. They treat, seriatim:
The global effects of Trump’s trade policy;
The dizzying speed with which China is filling the void the US is leaving;
Interpreting El Salvador’s crime statistics;
The historical significance of the writ of habeas corpus;
Mark Bloch and the curious case of Lisa Murkowski;
The unending shame of our betrayal of our Afghan allies;
Do political protests work? Under what circumstances?
An analysis of the prospects for Trump’s impeachment;
Will Trump preside over Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons?
Middle East 201: More reports from the class, with a modern Turkey reading list;
Project Russia, Sergei Cristo, and our betrayal of Ukraine;
Russia’s activities in Africa and why they matter, with Philip Obaji Jr;
Will the US leave the IMF and the World Bank, and what would happen if we did?
Global Eyes
Make that fifteen—I counted again—because I’ve also been editing an essay, sent …