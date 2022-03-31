The most significant news from Asia today was economic—oil. OPEC is steadfastly refusing to pump more oil, even as the US has said it will release 180 million barrels from its oil reserves. Saudi Arabia seems unperturbed by the steep Russian discounts, and the prospect of oil prices falling in the near term remains unikely. OPEC+ refused to give much credence to IEA’s oil demand estimates—which signifies that its anti-Western stance is hardening.

OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output rises, ditches IEA data.

OPEC and allies including Russia agreed on Thursday to another modest monthly oil output boost, resisting pressure to pump more, and ditched the Paris-based International Energy Agency as a data source in a sign of a hardening standoff with the West.

The group has resisted repeated calls by the United States and the IEA to pump more crude to cool prices that climbed close to an all-time high after Washington and Brussels imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.