Are we headed for war in the Pacific?
The great powers are playing a high-risk shadow game. But such games have a nasty way of coming out of the shadows—with terrible consequences.
Vivek Y. Kelkar, Mumbai
On September 23, Taiwan formally submitted its application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership. On October 1, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force began its incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. Over the course of four days, 148 aircraft—including nuclear-capable bombers, anti-submarine aircraft and airborne early warning and control plane—flew into the zone. A record.