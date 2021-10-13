Vivek Y. Kelkar, Mumbai

The USS Carl Vinson, USS Lake Champlain, and USS Chafee conduct a passing honors ceremony with Japan’s JS Ikazuchi and JS Chōkai in the Philippine Sea on September 19, 2021. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a deployment in the US 7th Fleet area of operations. US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith .

On September 23, Taiwan formally submitted its application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership. On October 1, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force began its incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. Over the course of four days, 148 aircraft—including nuclear-capable bombers, anti-submarine aircraft and airborne early warning and control plane—flew into the zone. A record.