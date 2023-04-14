By Thomas M. Gregg

History’s echo: Red Army troops in action at Stalingrad

At National Review Online, Jim Geraghty has a piece on the recent leak of classified documents that has official Washington in such a tizzy. His focus is on a US intelligence estimate that throws cold water on the idea that the impending Ukrainian counteroffensive will achieve much—perhaps only modest territorial gains. Supposedly, the Ukrainians are having trouble generating the requisite forces. Geraghty calls this a “grim assessment.”

“Modest territorial gains” sound pretty good, though, when one recalls the conventional wisdom of February 2022, which predicted a swift and crushing Russian victory. But that’s war for you: Most of the time, nobody has the slightest idea what’s going to happen. Even in these days of high-tech surveillance, the fog of war persists. You may be able to make a reasonably accurate count of the planes, tanks, guns, and troops on each side. Predicting what happens when the opposing for…