By Robert Zubrin

The fault is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings.

The recent election presented rational Americans with the unpalatable choice of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, or an impotent protest vote.

Harris and Trump were both unacceptable for any number of reasons. For starters, they both supported wildly inflationary fiscal policies while engaging in demagoguery to cast blame for the resulting soaring prices everywhere but their own monetary printing press. Both offered nutty economic policies, with Harris proposals for price controls on grocery stores and a regulatory war on fuel countered by Trump’s calls for a trade war.

Both proposed to desert the defense of the cause of world freedom, with Harris’s endorsement of Biden’s policy of stabbing its Ukrainian defenders in the back actually topped by Trump’s proposal to stab them in the front.

Both offered insane immigration policies, with the lunacy of Harris’s policy of open borders countered by Trump’s equa…