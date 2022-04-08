Syrian’s paint a mural in support of Ukraine.

Adnan Hadad joined the Syrian revolution because he wanted to live freely in his own country. He wound up as an exile in Paris.

In April 2022, I spoke to him about Syria, Ukraine, Putin, Obama, Biden, red lines, US foreign policy, and how the world decides what it cares about.

I’ve decided to republish this now because, sadly, he proved prescient.

Claire: Based on your experience, tell me your thoughts about Biden’s strategy—do you really think he’s just hoping to bleed Russia as much as possible without actually saving Ukraine? If so, are Ukrainians fighting a hopeless cause?

Adnan: Yes, I truly think that Biden Administration has no viable strategy for ensuring Ukrainians win against the Russian war machine. If they do, at least, it won’t be because of the support they’re getting from the US.

Claire: The difference in the military support is pretty significant, though.

Adnan: Yes, the US is definitely providing much more military support to t…