Five minutes ago.

A few days ago, my little cat Zeki went blind. When I realized he couldn’t see, I brought him to the vet. His blood chemistry was catastrophic. His kidneys just aren’t working anymore.

Long-time readers will remember that he was diagnosed with severe renal disease in January. It’s a progressive, incurable, and fatal affliction. Intellectually, I’ve understood that perfectly. But some part of me thought that if I just took care of him well enough—if I gave him his sub-Q fluids every day, and made him take his blood pressure pills and drops, and coaxed him into eating his yucky renal-diet cat food—I could keep him alive forever.

Blind cats, like amputee cats, tend to get on just fine. I’ve seen sightless cats negotiate an apartment so confidently that you’d hardly notice they were blind. But Zeki’s nearly twenty, and he’s always had problems with his vestibular system. It’s too late in the day for him to adapt.

It’s awful to see how frightened and bewildered he is. He’ll …