I know that madness is engulfing my native country. But I need a few more days to decide what, if anything, I have to say about it. There are plenty of hot takes out there. None of them will be read a hundred years from now. So I don’t think it will do me (or you) any harm if I refrain from joining the chorus of hot takes.

I need another day or two to sort out my thoughts and my emotions about the past week’s news, and maybe to separate them, because my infinitely sweet little three-legged cat—the last member of my cat family—is dying. She did so well after losing her leg, and she’d been in remission so long, that I thought she was cured. But she wasn’t. Last week, I noticed that I could feel her ribs. She was eating well, and she didn’t seem sick. I told myself I must be imagining it. But I wasn’t. And I knew what it meant. Yesterday, the vet confirmed what I already knew. The fibrosarcoma that claimed her leg has metastasized.

I asked her how long we had left. She couldn’t say. Some…