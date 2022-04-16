🙋‍♀️Question: Do we have readers who aren’t on Twitter but who’d like to participate in these discussions? It occurred to me that we could do this on Zoom, then release it as a podcast—and if we did, the sound quality might be better. It would require a bit of organizing. But if the demand is there, we’ll do it.

This week, though, we’ll stick to Twitter Space. Today, at 5:00 pm Paris time—here’s your time zone converter—we’re bringing back the A-team—French politics savant Américain Arun Kapil, the gloriously bitchy Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, Franco-gossip aficionado Tim Smyth, patient moderator Jérome Clavel, and moi—for another round of election analysis, handicapping, and Paris scuttlebutt. The discussion will be in English.