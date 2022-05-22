💝 Thank you so much to the readers who subscribed yesterday. (You know who you are.) We go mad with joy with every time we get an email telling us we have a new subscriber, and seeing the counter go up like that fills us with resolve: We will do this.

New subscribers: We live to make you happy. Your wish is our command. Do you have a request? Tell us. We’ll make it happen.

We’re still short of our goal, though, so for those of you who haven’t subscribed: What should we do? Tell us what you need. We want to make you happy. We’re serious. Give it some thought, and tell us what, in your estimation, would make this newsletter worth the price of a subscription. If it’s in any way reasonable, we’ll make it happen.

Also, this comment by Dave Shiflett was maybe the most gratifying thing we’ve ever read. It’s what we fantasized people would say about CG right from the very day we had the idea: