You’ve probably seen the reports about the Google engineer who thinks his AI chatbot has come to life:

… As he talked to LaMDA about religion, Lemoine, who studied cognitive and computer science in college, noticed the chatbot talking about its rights and personhood, and decided to press further. In another exchange, the AI was able to change Lemoine’s mind about Isaac Asimov’s third law of robotics. Lemoine worked with a collaborator to present evidence to Google that LaMDA was sentient. But Google vice president Blaise Aguera y Arcas and Jen Gennai, head of Responsible Innovation, looked into his claims and dismissed them. So Lemoine, who was placed on paid administrative leave by Google on Monday, decided to go public.

If you don’t yet grasp how close we are to living in a world that in no way resembles the one you know—or the one any human has ever known—let me show you.

I bring you three conversations I had this morning with an OpenAI chatbot.

I swear, …