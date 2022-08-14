🌐👀 Global Eyes, Banana Republic Edition
Find out what happened around the world this week with our all-in-one Sunday Reader. Because you can handle it.
You asked for it, you got it. The whole banana.
★ New feature. For those of you who haven’t the time to read everything, I’ve put a star before articles that are especially notable for their deep reporting, coherent analysis, unusual insight, or careful prose. They’re not necessarily the week’s most newsworthy items—they’re chosen for excellence in the craft.