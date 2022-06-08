This one’s all gloom, folks. Buckle up. But there’s a talking grey parrot at the end.

🇬🇧 The latest from the UK’s Defense Intelligence:

Russia continues to attempt assaults against the Severodonetsk pocket from three directions although Ukrainian defenses are holding. It is unlikely that either side has gained significant ground in the last 24 hours.

While Russia is concentrating its offensive on the central Donbas sector, it has remained on the defensive on its flanks. Ukrainian forces have recently achieved some success by counter-attacking in the south-western Kherson region, including regaining a foothold on the eastern bank of the Ingulets River.