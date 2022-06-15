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Welcome, new readers! I hope you won’t be disappointed to learn that it is I, Claire Berlinski, who wrote today’s newsletter, not an AI chatbot. If you’d like to learn more about the Cosmopolitan Globalists and who we are, here’s a FAQ. What we usually do here is write about global events, not AI, although the advent of AI is of course a global event. Our subscribers like us—see what a nice thing this subscriber wrote about us this morning?—so we hope you will, too. And we very much hope you too will become a subscriber.