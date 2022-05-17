Last week, we discussed the First Great Debate—realists versus liberals. Today, we’ll discuss the Second Great Debate—classicists versus positivists. Again, these words are IR terms of art; they’re not used in their colloquial sense.

In the 1960s, a methodological debate erupted among academic IR scholars about the proper tools for the study of international relations. On one side were the positivists—also termed scientists or behavioralists—who held that academic IR was excessively dominated by historians, whom they termed classicists or traditionalists. Indeed, the first generation of IR scholars was dominated by historians, along with diplomats, lawyers, and journalists.

Particularly in the United States, however, a newer generation of academics trained in economics, political science, and even mathematics sought to advance the discipline of IR through the application of the methods of the natural sc…