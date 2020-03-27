Somewhere, Minnesota

Here in Minnesota I feel like we have shut down too much. The governor is locking it down tighter even more starting Friday night. He is in self-quarantine because a member of his security detail tested positive. He “sent out” a pre-recorded press announcement by video stating the new guidelines. He took no questions (they could have come to him by text or Zoom). He wants to do this for two weeks. The politicians better thread the needle otherwise they are in trouble. The press as well. They have been irresponsible. The lower class and small business owners are taking the brunt of this for the wealthy with the economy (part of it) shut down.