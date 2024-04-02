The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
You lose some, you win some
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You lose some, you win some

Iranian embassy—toast. Havana Syndrome—real. The Turkish (and the Senegalese) elections—¡Viva Democracy!
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Apr 02, 2024
∙ Paid
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Turks celebrate a stunning election victory

John’s back! I’ll send you a longer analysis of the stunning Turkish elections tomorrow. *

Other show notes:

Just in (after we recorded this): Netanyahu says aid workers in Gaza killed by “unintended strike” by IDF.

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