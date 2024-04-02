You lose some, you win some

John’s back! I’ll send you a longer analysis of the stunning Turkish elections tomorrow. *
Other show notes:
Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU’s assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families.
Senegal’s youngest president Faye set to be sworn into office:Left-winger Bassirou Diomaye Faye will be sworn in as Senegal’s youngest president on Tuesday pledging reforms to build on his stunning election win just ten days after he was released from prison.
Senegal and the CFA (by Claire)
Just in (after we recorded this): Netanyahu says aid workers in Gaza killed by “unintended strike” by IDF.
“This happens in wartime.” Netanyahu describes airstrike as unintended.
240 ton of undelivered aid sent back from Gaza after World Central Kitchen suspends operations.
“Clearly there are questions that need to be answered,” says Sunak.
Three British aid workers feared dead in Israeli air strike.
IDF expresses “deepest condolences” and promises to “get to the bottom of this.”
Cameron calls on Israel to “immediately investigate” after British aid worker among those killed.