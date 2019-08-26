… my brother asked me why I didn’t just have a newsletter, like everyone else, instead of writing whole paragraphs on Twitter—which isn’t designed for paragraph-length thoughts. I didn’t really have a good answer to that, except to say that I like Twitter. Probably because play consists of whatever a body is not obliged to do. He reckoned I should start a newsletter, populate it with my random thoughts, get a bunch of subscribers, then ask people to pay. He was sure this would work.

I dunno. Worth a try, right?

Yesterday I watched this video of Marco Rubio addressing the Forum Club. “America,” he tweeted when he posted the link,

must confront the fact that our economy has left millions feeling forgotten; our politics is driven by deepening divisions; and our culture rejects reason, and rewards outrage, conspiracies, and myths.

(I have corrected his punctuation.)

I found it interesting and worth the 55-odd minutes. (I needed something to listen to while working out.) If you have the ti…