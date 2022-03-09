Claire—This is yesterday morning’s update. As I was working on it, my computer suddenly developed some kind of electric fault and died before my eyes. I’ve been rushing about like a headless epileptic chicken since 8:00 am yesterday trying to get it fixed. I did not succeed. I’m sending this to you from my new computer. So this is a day late, for which I apologize—but there’s still stuff worth reading in it. We’ll be up and running as usual by tomorrow morning.