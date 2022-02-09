Amanpreet Daloa built our beautiful website, which you can admire here:

We found Amanpreet after trying everything else. Vivek and I first hired a well-known company that specialized in making websites for journalists. They sounded good and offered us what seemed like a reasonable deal, but after several months the site still wasn’t ready, and it was becoming clear that it would never be anything like the site we had in mind. Whenever we asked, “Would it be possible to do this,” their reflexive answer was always, “No, that’s impossible.”

Frustrated, we decided we’d just build the site ourselves. That was easier said than done. We quickly realized we didn’t have the technical skills, and worse, that we had no aptitude for acquiring them.

By this point, we were way behind on our timeline and we looked like idiots, because we’d repeatedly told everyone the website was “almost ready.”

In frantic desperation, we put a “Help Wanted” sign on Upwork, saying we were looking for a Wordpress deve…