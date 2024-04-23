The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
Would you do it?
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Would you do it?

Your adversary has launched his nuclear missiles. You have six minutes. Would you strike back?
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
Apr 23, 2024
∙ Paid

Show notes:

How to launch a nuclear weapon:

Only the President can order the launch of nuclear weapons. The President is not required to consult with anyone, and, if the President orders a launch, no one has the authority to rescind the order.

Germany arrests EU Parliament aide over bombshell China spying claims. Espionage probe rocks German far-right party as it flies high in the polls.

UK Tory researcher charged with spying for China. Parliamentary aide and another man “charged with providing prejudicial information to a foreign state.”

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