Would you do it?

Show notes:
How to launch a nuclear weapon:
Only the President can order the launch of nuclear weapons. The President is not required to consult with anyone, and, if the President orders a launch, no one has the authority to rescind the order.
Germany arrests EU Parliament aide over bombshell China spying claims. Espionage probe rocks German far-right party as it flies high in the polls.
UK Tory researcher charged with spying for China. Parliamentary aide and another man “charged with providing prejudicial information to a foreign state.”