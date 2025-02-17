Starting onFebruary 21, the Principles First organization will hold a three day summit at the JW Mariott Hotel in Washington DC. Founded by attorney Heath Mayo in 2019, Principles First is a nationwide group dedicated to preserving and furthering the cause of the conservative movement as it was understood, for example, by Ronald Reagan, William F. Buckley, George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, and indeed, the large majority of Republicans prior to the takeover of the helm of the party by Donald Trump.

As their strategy for countering the growth of populism, nativism, Putinism, and other alt-Right trends within the GOP, Mayo and the Principles First leadership opted to work within the party, lending their support to those Republican politicians who remained true to the conservative cause. This strategy clearly has not worked, as the Trumpist contagion is far more pervasive, toxic, and radical today within the GOP than it was six years ago.

That said, the Principles First group itself has grown c…