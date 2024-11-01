By Robert Zubrin

Musk sports an “Occupy Mars” T-shirt, via Firstpost on YouTube

For the past third of a century I have been among the foremost advocates in the world for human exploration and settlement of Mars. In 1990, I set forth the Mars Direct plan, which revolutionized thinking about how to do human Mars missions. I publicized it widely in a series of papers leading up to the publication of my 1996 bestseller, The Case for Mars. That book inspired untold myriads of people internationally, including Elon Musk, to make the human settlement of Mars their cause and their passion. I am the founder and president of the Mars Society.

Now, bought (or more likely rented) by the very substantial financial support Elon Musk has provided his campaign, Donald Trump is offering to make my lifelong dream a reality.

I’m not taking the deal.

Here is why.

It is questionable whether Trump would keep his word to Musk and actually launch such an initiative once he achieves election. It is even more doubtf…