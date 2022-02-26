From Claire—it occurred to me that it’s probably not worth my time to summarize the news from Kiev. It’s on the front pages of every major newspaper. I’ve had a sleepless night following the news, and if you subscribe to the Cosmopolitan Globalist, you’ve probably been following the same news. (Our target market is not “people who wouldn’t have the first clue what happened last night in Ukraine,” right?) So I’ll skip the summary. We knew at the outset we couldn’t compete on breaking news, and besides, we’re not in Ukraine.

However, Vladislav Davidzon is in Ukraine—he’s said we can interview him later today—and he’s actually in his element; this is just a superb account: ‘Russian Ship … Go F**k Yourself!’

As he writes: Even in the face of certain death, Ukrainians are displaying heroism worthy of the darkest days of World War II.

We can’t compete with that. (Not until we can afford to pay him more than our competitors.)

But here’s where we can compete. The screams to cut Russia off of S…