Where is the UK headed? Part II

In Part I, John Oxley and I discussed the upcoming election in the UK, why the British economy is in such an intractable slump, whether Keir Starmer’s plans to fix it are any good, Brexit and its discontents, Russian active measures in Britain, and whether the UK’s leaders have internalized the risk of another Trump presidency. We asked what all of this means for British foreign policy, now and in the future. We also asked what that means for the war in Ukraine—and what’s gone wrong with America, and whether American pop culture’s to blame.

We continued this discussion here. For those of you who prefer reading to listening, a (highly) edited transcript is below.