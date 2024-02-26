The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
Where is the UK headed? Part II
0:00
-51:46

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Cosmopolitan Globalist

Where is the UK headed? Part II

Jon Oxley returns to talk about all things British. We discuss the recent ruckus in Parliament, UK policy in the Middle East, and our astonishment that the House Speaker can, but won't, save Ukraine.
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
Feb 26, 2024
∙ Paid

In Part I, John Oxley and I discussed the upcoming election in the UK, why the British economy is in such an intractable slump, whether Keir Starmer’s plans to fix it are any good, Brexit and its discontents, Russian active measures in Britain, and whether the UK’s leaders have internalized the risk of another Trump presidency. We asked what all of this means for British foreign policy, now and in the future. We also asked what that means for the war in Ukraine—and what’s gone wrong with America, and whether American pop culture’s to blame.

We continued this discussion here. For those of you who prefer reading to listening, a (highly) edited transcript is below.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Claire Berlinski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture