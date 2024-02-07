The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
Where is the UK headed?
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Where is the UK headed?

Jon Oxley joins us to talk about all things British.
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Claire Berlinski and Joxley
Feb 07, 2024
∙ Paid

Cosmopolitan Globalist favorite John Oxley returns!

This one is really good. We discuss the upcoming election in the UK, why the British economy is in such an intractable slump, whether Keir Starmer’s plans to fix it are any good, Brexit and its discontents, Russian active measures in Britain, whether the UK’s leaders have internalized the risk of another Trump presidency, what all of this means for British foreign policy, now and in the future, what that means for the war in Ukraine, what’s gone wrong with America, and whether American pop culture’s to blame. And this is just Part I: We meant to cover a other topics, too, but we were enjoying the conversation so much that we lost track of time.

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