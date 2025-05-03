I just read this essay by Jonathan Last in which he sketches out four scenarios: normalcy, paralysis, rebellion, and hardening of the autocracy.

Then I read this one, by Olga Lautman, in which she argues that Musk appears to be using DOGE to build a Chinese-style surveillance state.

After the past hundred-plus days, I think anything is possible. Every structure that underpinned the stable America in which I grew up—and the reasonably stable American-led world—has crumbled or is crumbling. This isn’t an administration, it’s a revolution, and the America we knew is gone.

The whole enterprise, it struck me today, seems to have lost legitimacy. The Constitution, democracy, liberal norms, rationality—no one seems to believe in them anymore. Or if they do, they lack the power to enforce them.

So what’s left?

Weber argued that all power seeks legitimacy—a claim to rightful authority accepted by those subject to it. In Politics as a Vocation, he defined the modern state thus: