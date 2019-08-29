I’m not sure whether I should be striving to send you a newsletter every day. Do you have a preference? Would you like them once a day, twice a week, once a week?

Rendering yesterday on Twitter in paragraphs will be tricky, because my best moment yesterday—perhaps my best moment on Twitter, ever—involved a joke in which the punchline is in Turkish. It will make no sense at all to Anglophone readers. I could explain it, but nothing’s less funny than a joke that’s been explained—particularly if it requires this much warm-up just to get started. So perhaps I’ll just pass over it mysteriously; and if you’re super-curious, try Google Translate.

Yesterday began with a bit of speculation, from an Anglo-Turkish friend, about who really wrote this Tweet:

“One of Mercer’s people?” This was the suggestion of another Turkish friend.

It did seem unlikely he’d spell “Labour” correctly, or understand what a vote of no-confidence is. I agreed this was not his voice. But I had no further insight into who…