Let us consider Bolsonaro

This conversation began on Monday, actually, so I have to start there. My friend Alexander, concerned for the Amazon, wrote, “For those who want something small to do for the Amazon, tweet to @EUCouncil that you support banning Brazilian beef imports to the EU until Bolsonaro changes course. There’s only one international player with both the leverage and desire to influence Brazil right now, and it’s the EU.”

(I have rendered his Tweet more like a paragraph, in keeping with the spirit of this exercise.)

It would be interesting to see if they could get it together just to do this one thing, yes. However, were they to do that, they would probably make Bolsonaro more popular, not less. It would be a tempting thing for them to do, because they’re utterly fed up with Trump, but can’t express it. Bolsonaro is an easier target.

But the Bolsonaros of this world get elected precisely because they portray their countries as victims of effete neo-imperial cosmopolitan elit…