By Viki_B via Pixabey. The West has failed to grasp the deeply ideological nature of contemporary Putinism.

From Claire—Today at the Cosmopolitan Globalist we have a fascinating and important essay by Nicolas Tenzer about the ideology that animates Vladimir Putin: What does Vladimir Putin want?

He asks and answers a question that has been on my mind: Why doesn’t the West take Putin’s Russia as seriously, as a threat, as it took the Soviet Union?

When I ask this question, I’m often told that the Soviet Union was “an existential threat,” but contemporary Russia is just “a country whose economy is the same size as Italy’s.”

I can’t make sense of this answer. It’s true that Russia’s economy is about the size of Italy’s. People who say this may not realize that Italy is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But why does that matter? When assessing the gravity of a threat, these are the relevant questions: Is this country hostile? Is it capable of acting on its hostility? Is it actin…