



Last week, I wrote about the first round of the French conservative party’s primary elections, which to my surprise ended the political career of Nicolas Sarkozy and resulted in the unexpected success of François Fillon. Yesterday, in the second round, Fillon defeated his rival, Alain Juppé, in a landslide.

Fillon’s domestic proposals: He wants to cut half a million public sector jobs, end the 35-hour work week, raise the retirement age, and scrap the wealth tax. For this reason, he calls himself a Thatcherite.

But I cannot imagine Margaret Thatcher taking the posture he has toward Russia. Or toward America, for that matter.

My friend Arun Kapil drew to my attention to this Tweet:

“Islamic totalitarianism, American imperialism, the dynamism of the Asian continent all threaten Europe. Don’t let them defeat us!”

“Now what is that supposed to mean?” asked Arun.